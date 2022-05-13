Kings maintained winning spree in BPL

Brazilian forward Miguel Figueira scored a brace as stars-studded Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning run in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals held on Thursday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

The day's win saw Kings extended their lead in the league table with 38 points from 15 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 19 points playing the same number of matches.

In the day's match, Bashundhara went attack early and got the reap in the 12th minute when Miguel scored the first goal in the 12th minute of the match.

He doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kings in the 30th minute of the match.

Back with a healthy 2-0 lead, Kings started the second half and kept their domination creating several scoring chances, but failed to extend the lead lacks of proper finishing.

However, Police FC managed to reduce the margin as their Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto Chapoval de Azevedo scored a lone goal in the 82nd minute from a spot kick.

Earlier, in the first leg, Kings defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city. -BSS











