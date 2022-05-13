Sheikh Jamal return to winning streak

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club returned winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football while managing a solitary goal victory over Rahmatganj Muslim and Friend Society held on Thursday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

In the day's match, substitute Nigerian forward Musa Tachio scored the all-important goal for Sheikh Jamal in the early in the 6th minute of the match and they maintained the lead till the final whistle. -BSS









