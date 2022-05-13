Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 342

Bangladesh national hockey team pose for the photo after emerging Pool B champions in the Asian Games qualifier on Thursday. photo: AHF

Bangladesh national hockey team pose for the photo after emerging Pool B champions in the Asian Games qualifier on Thursday. photo: AHF

As expected Bangladesh national hockey team emerged Pool B champions in the Asian Games qualifier when the edged past Singapore by a solitary goal held on Thursday in Bangkok, Thailand.
In the day's match, Rakibul Hasan scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh hockey team, who earlier confirmed their spot of semifinal beating Sri Lanka in their second match. Bangladesh took the lead in the second quarter through a field goal and the boys in red and green maintained it till the final whistle.
Singapore, however, created some scoring opportunities but failed to convert any of those into goal.
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in the tournament's second match.
Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We want to bring maiden Olympic medal for Bangladesh thru gymnastics: Mamun
Not a selfish knock
Lowest ticket price of Tigers Tests against Sri Lanka fixed at Tk 50
Dhaka Abahani lose valuable point in BPL
Kings maintained winning spree in BPL
Sheikh Jamal return to winning streak
Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions
Shoriful, Ebadot, Khaled impressive, Taskin has a massive heart, says Donald


Latest News
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Be ready for next polls, instead of dreaming about caretaker govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft