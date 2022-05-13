Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions



Bangladesh national hockey team pose for the photo after emerging Pool B champions in the Asian Games qualifier on Thursday. photo: AHF

In the day's match, Rakibul Hasan scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh hockey team, who earlier confirmed their spot of semifinal beating Sri Lanka in their second match. Bangladesh took the lead in the second quarter through a field goal and the boys in red and green maintained it till the final whistle.

Singapore, however, created some scoring opportunities but failed to convert any of those into goal.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in the tournament's second match.

Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo. -BSS













As expected Bangladesh national hockey team emerged Pool B champions in the Asian Games qualifier when the edged past Singapore by a solitary goal held on Thursday in Bangkok, Thailand.In the day's match, Rakibul Hasan scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh hockey team, who earlier confirmed their spot of semifinal beating Sri Lanka in their second match. Bangladesh took the lead in the second quarter through a field goal and the boys in red and green maintained it till the final whistle.Singapore, however, created some scoring opportunities but failed to convert any of those into goal.Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in the tournament's second match.Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo. -BSS