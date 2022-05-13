

Shoriful, Ebadot, Khaled impressive, Taskin has a massive heart, says Donald

"These kids want it, that's the great thing," Donald told journalists on Thursday during Bangladesh cricket team's practice session at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram. "My way of coaching is mindset, mental, attitude and creativity. At this level, these things run altogether".

The former Proteas express bowler specially mentioned the name of Taskin Ahmed. He said, "Taskin has a heart of gold, he has a massive heart. Once he is back to lead the attack, we will see a lot more of the hunger. I am excited with what I have seen."

Regarding left-arm quick Shoriful Islam he stated, "I was really impressed with Shoriful especially in the one-dayers. I saw him in the U19 World Cup in South Africa. He was very impressive. He was already highly rated then when Bangladesh won the World Cup. I think the bigger surprise for me were Ebadot and Khaled. I was surprised by their engine capacity. Fast bowling is about huge guts and determination".

Recently the best among Bangladesh pacers, Mustafizur Rahman told media that he is not interested to play longer version cricket. Donald made no strong statement on the issue rather he supported the Fizz in this regard. Drawing Andre Russell's example he said, "May be that's something we can talk about with Mustafiz. That's a personal thing. When I first saw Andre Russell play for us in the Knights (Kolkata Knight Riders), I thought this guy is the best cricketer in the world. He bowled at 150kph, and smoke balls 110m across the fence. His body wasn't quite made for Test cricket, so he opted to take the shorter route. It is a personal choice, so I am not going to rock that boat."

Regarding his strategy for forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka Donald emphasised on swing with the old-ball.

"The biggest thing here is old-ball bowling," Donald told. "Today's session was all about the old ball. In every training session, I emphasised a lot on getting the ball to reverse and be really patient and creative with the old ball".

"I realised one thing this week that is your length needs to be a bit fuller with the new ball," he explained. "We have to get the best out of it in the first 30 overs for getting Sri Lanka 40 for 3. "After 30 overs, how much patience and discipline we can show by building that pressure will be important. When the ball gets old, the reverse swing issue needs to come in. So it is a step by step process".

"I am delighted with what I have seen. I think the discussions that we had in every single training session, and the learning we get out of it, is substantial. I am pleased with where we are going," Donald ended.

The first of the two-match Test series will begin on May 15 while the last battle of the series will commence on May 23.











