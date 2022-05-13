IFIC Bank approves 5pc stock dividend

Video
Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

IFIC Bank Ltd approved the audited financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2021 and a 5 pc Stock Dividend for the shareholders at it's 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) digitally on Thursday. The event was inaugurated with recitation from the holy Quran and a special prayer for the welfare of the people.
Presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Salman F Rahman MP, the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Directors of the Bank A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Rabeya Jamali,  Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, Ms. Quamrun Naher Ahmed,  Md. Zafar Iqbal, ndc,  Md. Golam Mostofa and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank  M Shah Alam Sarwar, Chief Financial Officer  Dilip Kumar Mandal and Company Secretary  Md. Mokammel Hoque.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer briefed on the overall activities and planning of the Bank. The Chairman of the Bank concluded the event with gratitude after attending various queries of the shareholders on the financial statements in the same meeting.



