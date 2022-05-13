Global Islami Bank confers ‘GIB Remittance Award’

To promote remittance through banking channel, Global Islami Bank conferred 'GIB Remittance Award'. In a formal ceremony held at the Head Office of Global Islami BankManaging Director Syed Habib Hasnat handed over crest and certificate to Abu JahedImran for sending the highest remittance through banking channel in a year. Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and Sami Karimandother officials were present during the award giving ceremony.