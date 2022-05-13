



BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets

This agreement enables BRAC Bank Limited to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets to operate 'Blue-Wealth 1st Balanced Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director &Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank Limited; and Md. Tajul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Blue-Wealth Assets Limited; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on April 28, 2022.

Khan Muhammad Faisol, Senior Manager; and Md. Azmul Hasan Jahid, Associate Relationship Manager from the Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank Limited, and Sohel Hoque, Chief Compliance Officer; and Mubashir Ahmed, Manager, Operations and Fund Management of Blue-Wealth Assets Limited; were also present at the ceremony.





