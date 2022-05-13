Govt’s purchase committee approves 17 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved seventeen proposals, including 10 proposals under the 'Mouza and Plot-Based National Digital Land Zone Project'.

The approval came from the CCGP meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Kamal said the cabinet committee approved a proposal of the Land Ministry to procure 13,304 mouza map sheets at a cost of Taka 12.99 crore from Development Design Consultants Limited for Rangpur Division under 'Mouza and Plot-Based National Digital Land Zone Project' .

Under the project, the committee also approved another seven proposals for procuring 17,641 mouza map sheets at a cost of Taka 17.01 crore from Development Design Consultants Limited for Rajshahi division, 11,898 mouza map sheets for Taka 13.40 crore from Desh Upodesh Limited.

It will also procure from Technical Support Services Limited for Mymensingh division, 10,204 sheets for Taka 14.23 crore from Data Experts Pvt Ltd and Multimedia Contents and Communications Ltd, Dhaka for Sylhet Division, 18,779 sheets with Taka 17.80 crore from Institute of Water Modelling and Synesis IT Ltd, Dhaka for Dhaka division.

It will procure 42,171 sheets with Taka 27.94 crore from Development Design Consultants Ltd, Dhaka for Khulna division, 8,793 sheets with Taka 12.39 crore from Institute of Water Modelling and Synesis IT Ltd for Barisal division and 15,622 sheets with Taka 23.09 crore from BETS Consulting Services Ltd and Megatech GNBD, Dhaka for Chattogram division,

The meeting also approved another two proposals under the project to appoint Institute of Water Modelling and Synesis IT Ltd as consultant with Taka 2.07 crore for development of web application for GIS database management and its visualization and to appoint Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) as consultant with Taka 64.64 crore for collecting satalize image and image classification (land use data).

The meeting also approved a proposal of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to procure 25 thousand metric tons Rock Phosphate from M/s Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka with Taka 81.74 crore.

CCGP also approved two proposals of the BCIC to import 30,000 metric tons Urea Fertilizer with Taka 221.23 crore from Muntajat Qatar and to procure 30000 metric tons Bagged Granular Urea at a cost of Taka 226.79 crore from the Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).

The meeting also approved a variation proposal of the Water Development Board to reduce public works cost of "Protection of Charbaria Area from Erosion of Kirtankhola River in Sadar Upazila of Barisal District" Project (Package No. BSL-01).

Through variation, the new cost of the package is Taka 190.95 crore which was reduced by 18.66 crore.

CCGP also approved a variation proposal of the 'SASEC Road Connectivity Project: Up-gradation of Joydebpur-Chandra-Tangail-Elenga Road to 4-Lane Highway' under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to increase the cost of consultancy firm by Taka 49.59 crore. -BSS

