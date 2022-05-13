

BD hospitality, healthcare, tourism sectors potential for Philippines

He also said that Bangladesh has done a tremendous progress in social and economic development in the recent past. He said domestic tourism of Bangladesh is quite good and it is growing day by day. But to attract foreign tourists infrastructure development is crucial. He also opined that direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Manila can play a vital role to expand trade and investment opportunities including tourism between the two countries.

He said so while speaking to the leaders of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce Industry (DCCI) including the DCCI President Rizwan Rahman on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Rizwan Rahman said, due to the resilience of Bangladeshi private sector and prudent macro economy management of the government, export of Bangladesh has increased by 15 percent after the COVID 19 pandemic. He mentioned that Philippines made incredible success in health and tourism sector and later he urged investor of Philippines to invest in these sectors in Bangladesh. He also proposed to setup `Nursing Institute' in Bangladesh to train up our medical professionals.

Rizwan Rahman mentioned that, in FY 2020-21 bilateral trade between the two countries was US$124.24 million, where the import and export of Bangladesh was US$49.72 and US$74.52 million respectively. He also opined that signing free trade agreement, direct air connection between Dhaka and Manila and modernization of customs regulation can play vital role to boost the trade and investment between the two countries. DCCI President further said IT & ITES and Fintech, Agro & Food Processing, Leather & Footwear, Plastic Products, FMCG & Retail, and Pharmaceuticals etc. are very potential for the Philippines entrepreneurs where they can invest.

President of Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce & Industry Akbar Hakim said that counterpart of Bangladeshi business community in Philippines are not very much aware of Bangladesh's potential sector. He urged to take initiative of arranging both way reciprocal trade visit to enhance people to people connectivity.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain and Third Secretary and Vice Consul of the Philippines Embassy Christian Hope V. Reyes were also present during the meeting.







