Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Home Business

Acer Aspire Vero PC launched in BD

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Acer, the global PC brand Tuesday launched its green and sustainable PC Aspire Vero in Bangladesh. The Aspire Vero is a green-pioneer laptop with thoughtful sustainable design solution.  With EPEAT Silver registration, the environmentally friendly Aspire Vero is made from recycled materials for less environmental harm and more earthy goodness.
It uses 30% PCR plastic on the chassis and screen bezel and 50% on keycaps to become a pioneer of full PCR integration into a laptop device, says a press release.
The carefully crafted laptop is designed to adapt to the planet's needs, easy to upgrade to reduce needless waste. The signature keys 'R' and 'E' echoes Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. The exclusive inbuilt app VeroSense takes control of the energy effectiveness and lowers the carbon count (and electric bill). It helps the goals of eco-minded users, such as energy-saving to extend battery life.
The application provides users with four performance modes to choose from: Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco+. VeroSense is not only eco-friendly, but it is user-friendly too, with easy-to-use UI and helpful information to show we are doing our bit for planet Earth.
Speaking on the occasion Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India & Bangladesh said, "With the initiative of Aspire Vero, we are happy to introduce our green and sustainable efforts in Bangladesh. More than just a stylish computer, Aspire Vero is a tangible manifestation of Acer's commitment to more sustainable operations. This is a deliberate initiative that has been designed and conceptualized to bring about a change for our future. Vero will reduce plastic waste and thereby CO2 emissions. We, at Acer are proud of this initiative and look forward to bringing highly innovative products to every part of the world and make technology accessible to everyone."
 With hybrid working and virtual meetings becoming increasingly commonplace, the quality of a conference call is just as relevant. The new generation of Acer Purified Voice with AI noise reduction actively suppresses background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics. The 15.6" FHD IPS display is a Narrow Bezel Design with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.42%.
Aspire Vero also comes with 100% recyclable packaging which goes further for maximum reuse, allowing for part of the box's contents to reshape into a fully functioning laptop stand.


« PreviousNext »

