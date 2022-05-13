

eGeneration signs cloud deal with Intelligent Machines

eGeneration Ltd. Strategic Sales Director Emran Abdullah and Intelligent Machines Founder and CEO Oli Ahad, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Partner Technical Strategist Ms. Jannatul Fardous Popy, and SMB Lead Territory Channel Manager Md. Abu Taher Dulal were also present at the event.

eGeneration Managing Director Shameem Ahsan said: "We are delighted to work with Intelligent Machines Limited and we are looking forward to accompanying them on their digital transformation journey. Technological developments are progressing at a speedy pace thereby making modern workplace solutions a crucial element of the business strategies for organizations to promote business continuity and create maximum profitability."

Oli Ahad said: "We firmly believe that innovation is the key to the digital future. But we can't deliver new experiences in the lives of our customers if we fail to adopt digital solutions to optimize our work practices. In this context, we are delighted to partner with eGeneration to avail innovative digital solutions from Microsoft.".

Yousup Faruque, Country Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh said, "It is our pleasure to support Intelligent Machines Ltd, a deep-tech startup based in Bangladesh, reimagining traditional ways of business with practical AI solutions. Being a forward-looking Start UP, Intelligent Machines Ltd always one step ahead when it comes to reaping the benefits of the Microsoft Azure solutions and services. We are looking forward to taking this partnership forward and create value for the ecosystem.



