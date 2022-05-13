Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

eGeneration signs cloud deal with Intelligent Machines

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

eGeneration signs cloud deal with Intelligent Machines

eGeneration signs cloud deal with Intelligent Machines

eGeneration, a leading system integration and software solutions company in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with Intelligent Machines Ltd to provide Microsoft Azure solutions which includes productivity and collaboration tools, smart analytics solutions, task management software under a secure cloud platform to them.
eGeneration Ltd. Strategic Sales Director Emran Abdullah and Intelligent Machines Founder and CEO Oli Ahad, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.
Partner Technical Strategist Ms. Jannatul Fardous Popy, and SMB Lead Territory Channel Manager Md. Abu Taher Dulal  were also present at the event.
eGeneration Managing Director Shameem Ahsan said: "We are delighted to work with Intelligent Machines Limited and we are looking forward to accompanying them on their digital transformation journey. Technological developments are progressing at a speedy pace thereby making modern workplace solutions a crucial element of the business strategies for organizations to promote business continuity and create maximum profitability."
Oli Ahad said: "We firmly believe that innovation is the key to the digital future. But we can't deliver new experiences in the lives of our customers if we fail to adopt digital solutions to optimize our work practices. In this context, we are delighted to partner with eGeneration to avail innovative digital solutions from Microsoft.".
Yousup Faruque, Country Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh said, "It is our pleasure to support Intelligent Machines Ltd, a deep-tech startup based in Bangladesh, reimagining traditional ways of business with practical AI solutions. Being a forward-looking Start UP, Intelligent Machines Ltd always one step ahead when it comes to reaping the benefits of the Microsoft Azure solutions and services. We are looking forward to taking this partnership forward and create value for the ecosystem.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank approves 5pc stock dividend
NCC Bank promotes Zakir Anam as DMD
Global Islami Bank confers ‘GIB Remittance Award’
BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets
Govt’s purchase committee approves 17 proposals
5-yr guaranty, after sales service boost Marcel TV sales
BB issues clarification to remove confusion over Forex Accounts
BD hospitality, healthcare, tourism sectors potential for Philippines


Latest News
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Be ready for next polls, instead of dreaming about caretaker govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft