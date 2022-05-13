New colour variant smartphone vivo V23e launched

Global smartphone brand vivo, now come up with an entirely new color scheme especially for vivo V23e. The Gold hue has been designed keeping customer choices in mind with the aim of satisfying their smartphone requirements.

Available for 25,990 BDT, the latest V23e shade is now available for purchase from

https://shop.vivo.com/bd?_ga=2.183370534.1004522839.1651997387-1938463052.1650770606 or your nearest vivo authorized retail store, says a press release.

Unparalleled Camera System vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait. The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colors in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with outstanding precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash. The device supports ISOCELL 3.0 which improves light sensitivity no matter the angle of vision. In addition, Dual-View Video enables simultaneous video recording with the front and rear cameras to capture unforgettable moments from both angles with shapes of masks and an adjustable aspect ratio.

The V23e front camera offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. Built with a Super Night Mode, the Camera performs exceptionally well while balancing the brightness and darkness with the help of AI multiple frames denoising in low light conditions. Additionally, it sports the Bokeh Flare Portrait mode that makes the pictures even more dazzling. This mode fits perfectly in night scenes as it adds a pop of light to the dim surroundings.



