Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Coca-Cola on Campus launches young talent dev project

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Desk

Coca-Cola Bottling Investments Group (BIG) has recently presented its first webinar, 'Coca-Cola on Campus' across fifteen different countries, an initiative that connected students with world-class leaders from various functions within the organization recently.
International Beverages Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, has connected Bangladeshi students to partake in this global session, says a press release.
The virtual session was designed to give global exposure to students from fifteen countries and give them clarity regarding the three flagship programs introduced by Coca-Cola. Students also received the opportunity to hear and learn from both global and local leaders while they shared what they expect from young talents, tips for a successful career, and learn from real life experiences. Moreover, students also got a glimpse of life at coke, developmental opportunities, and its culture.
Introducing three special Young Talent Development Programs, Cola-Cola is offering students who are fresh graduates or in their last year of university the opportunity to upskill themselves. Coca-Cola Student Internship Program (SIP) which is an internship opportunity, offering students to work both full-time and part-time. Coca-Cola Excel is a 6-month Graduate Trainee Program that provides Graduate Trainees the prospect of availing a permanent position after the completion of the traineeship based on performance and available opportunity.
Lastly, the Coca-Cola Aspire Future Leaders Program is a two-year-long Management Trainee program that focuses on grooming young graduates to take on strategic and operational projects while preparing them to become leaders of tomorrow. These programs are all set to help increase young talent's motivation and enhance their opportunities for more effective learning. The application for the Aspire Future Leaders Program is already open for the aspiring students.


