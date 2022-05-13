5-yr guaranty, after sales service boost Marcel TV sales

Maximum five years panel guaranty and six months replacement warranty as well as best after sales services on Marcel brand televisions are resulted in acquiring customers' reliance that lead the demands and sales for Marcel TV to go up across the country.

Thus, the country's popular electronics brand 'Marcel' registered about 162 percent growth in the sales of its televisions in this year's Eid-ul-Fitr compared with the previous year's same period.

According to sources, a total of 16 models of Basic LED and Google Certified Android Smart TVs of different sizes of Marcel brand are available in the market. Of these, the 24, 32, 40 and 43 inch basic LED TVs of Marcel are available between Tk. 13,900 to Tk. 34,000. And, Customers can buy 32-inch Google Certified Android Smart TV at Tk. 26,900; 40-inch at Tk. 34,900 and 55-inch at Tk. 94,900, says a press release.

The domestic brand is manufacturing international standard TV at its own production plant in Bangladesh. Marcel made TV sets are more affordable than other brands in the market. In addition, customers are enjoying maximum guarantee-warranty and after-sales service facilities. Thus, the demand for Marcel TV is high among the customers. As a result, they witnessed a robust growth in television sales in this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.

The officials also informed that the domestic brand released new models of LED and Google Certified Android Smart TV in the month of Ramadan. Moreover, buyers got the opportunity to buy 32 inch LED TV for Tk. 15,900 and 24 inch LED TV for Tk. 10,990 under the Eid offer, given by the company during the Ramadan month. As a result, Marcel's TV witnessed a sharp growth.

Marcel's Head of Sales. Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen said, the quality of Marcel TV is much better than other brands in the market. The price is also within the buyers' reach. Marcel released new models of LED and Google Certified Android Smart TVs with advanced features on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Thus, Marcel sold out almost three times more TVs this Eid than last time.



