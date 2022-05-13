Tiffanybd.com unveils new skincare

Tiffanybd.com by Regal's Couture (Tiffanybd.com) has unveiled Dr. Alvin's new Whitening Facial Set and Rejuvenating Set no-5 in the Bangladesh market for Acne Solution, Melasma Solution, Skin Glowing and spotless clean skincare products.

Model and actress Samira Khan Mahi inaugurated the two new products officially at an event held at the company's Gulshan-1 office recently, says a press release.

The company's officials informed that Regal Arman owner of "Tiffanybd.com by Regal's Couture and Paese Cosmetics" and Quazi Qumrul Islam Owner of "Banthai Barber and Beauty Salon, Both company signed a contract with the Dr. Alvin Skincare company" A.R.M. Skin Essentials Corp." at its head office in Philippines in 2019 for the first time as official distributor in Bangladesh History. Customer can watch all Dr. Alvin Authentic guideline Videos on Tiffanybd.com FB page & YouTube channel.Tiffanybd.com then shared a sub-distribution of these products in Bangladesh with the owner Mahinoor Simran's online shop "Chic by Choice".

Tiffanybd.com is also an authorized distributor of Thailand's "Gosen Professional Hair Care" and European Color Cosmetics "Paese Cosmetics".

Tiffanybd.com's Facebook page and website (www.tiffanybd.com) offer Hair care, skincare, all beauty services, All beauty machines, all hair iron, hair extensions, nail and eyelash extensions, and pedicure-manicure products.

In addition, Tiffanybd.com hosts a variety of beauty service and salon service courses every two months under the supervision of Quazi Qamrul Islam, an internationally recognized Hair and Beauty expert, to train people interested in Beauty related services.







