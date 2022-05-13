Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung extends Dubike offer of discounts, prizes

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Business Desk

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh extends the exciting 'Dubike' offer to May 15 (Sunday next), offering chances to win 5 day/4 Nights Dubai trip, a brand new Suzuki Gixxer SF motorbike, discounts up to BDT 10,000, and more prizes with the purchase of any Samsung smartphone.
Previously, the country's rock icon 'BassBaba' Sumon met and greeted the winners on April 22 at the capital's Bashundhara City and April 23 at Jamuna Future Park. Additionally, rockstar Zohad Reza Chowdhury from the band Nemesis handed over prizes to the winners at Chittagong's Sanmar Ocean City on April 25, last, says a press release. In addition to the amazing offer comprising attractive prizes and offers, Samsung is offering consumers 0% EMI facilities for up to 24 months. In this regard, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always launched unique initiatives while keeping the consumers' interest and convenience in mind.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank approves 5pc stock dividend
NCC Bank promotes Zakir Anam as DMD
Global Islami Bank confers ‘GIB Remittance Award’
BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets
Govt’s purchase committee approves 17 proposals
5-yr guaranty, after sales service boost Marcel TV sales
BB issues clarification to remove confusion over Forex Accounts
BD hospitality, healthcare, tourism sectors potential for Philippines


Latest News
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Be ready for next polls, instead of dreaming about caretaker govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft