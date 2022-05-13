Samsung extends Dubike offer of discounts, prizes

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh extends the exciting 'Dubike' offer to May 15 (Sunday next), offering chances to win 5 day/4 Nights Dubai trip, a brand new Suzuki Gixxer SF motorbike, discounts up to BDT 10,000, and more prizes with the purchase of any Samsung smartphone.

Previously, the country's rock icon 'BassBaba' Sumon met and greeted the winners on April 22 at the capital's Bashundhara City and April 23 at Jamuna Future Park. Additionally, rockstar Zohad Reza Chowdhury from the band Nemesis handed over prizes to the winners at Chittagong's Sanmar Ocean City on April 25, last, says a press release. In addition to the amazing offer comprising attractive prizes and offers, Samsung is offering consumers 0% EMI facilities for up to 24 months. In this regard, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always launched unique initiatives while keeping the consumers' interest and convenience in mind.







