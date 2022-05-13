Video
Directors not allowed to be same bank’s employee: BB

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday barred any bank director having at least one year or above of directorship from becoming its contractual or regular employee.
If any director of any bank was appointed as its contractual or regular employee, the individual will have to vacate his or her position by July 31, 2022.
It has been a common phenomenon in the banks as many individuals were working in different banks as contractual and regular employees after being in the respective bank's board, bankers said.
A BB circular issued in this regard on the day said that the central bank issued the circular to ensure better governance and discipline in the bank company management.
The board of directors and management have due role in ensuring effective operations of banks, it said, adding that avoiding any sort of obstacle in management and operations of banks is a must on the same ground.
Besides, the central bank also barred any member of any bank's executive committee, audit committee and risk management committee, comprising of its chairman or members of board or directors, from working as chairman or director or members of the bank's any other subsidiary company or any company or foundation-formed and operated with its finance.
If anyone is holding such position, the central bank asked the individual to resign from the post by June 30, 2022 and thereby inform the central bank in seven working days after the deadline.
As per the Bank Company Act, any director of a bank is barred from becoming director of any other bank or insurance company or non-bank financial institution (NBFI).


