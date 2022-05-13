Video
Friday, 13 May, 2022
Business

Stocks slide for 2nd running day on selloff

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Business Correspondent

Major stock indices fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday as dominant small investors continued to sell their shares as vested quarters spread unfounded confused statement on the country's economy.
Indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) slid considerably at the end of the trading.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 26.52 points or 0.40 per cent to at 6,565 whiloe the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 13.72 points to 2,406 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) slid 1.24 points to 1,432.
Turnover plunged to Tk 8.23 billion, down 27 per cent from the  previous day's tally of Tk 11.35 billion.
Losers took strong lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 242 declined, 91 advanced and 48 unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 81 points to settle at 19,248 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shed 48 points to 11,550.
Of the issues traded, 192 declined, 68 advanced and 32 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.02 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 299 million.


