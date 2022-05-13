Video
Car importers stage protests against higher LC margin

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307
Business Correspondent

Car importers formed a human chain in front of National Press Club on Thursday protesting the Bangladesh Bank's decision of increasing cash letter of credit (LC) margin to 75 per cent against import of cars.
The dealers after human chain held a press conference in the city on Thursday and said such decision will put a pressure on the market for selling new and reconditioned cars.
Speakers at the press conference said that the sudden decision of Bangladesh Bank will make it difficult to made up for the loss sustained during the pandemic over the last two years and this will also toughen the dealing in cars.
Bangladesh Bank in its new circular has raised the LC margin for the car imports to 75 per cent from 20 per cent earlier, as a result the importers will now be forced to reduce car imports.
At the press conference, the traders also demanded that private cars be removed from the list of luxury products. Former general secretary of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) Habibur Rahman, former vice-president Md. Raihan Azad, former Joint-General Secretary Mokhlesur Rahman and others took part in human chain and later press conference.


