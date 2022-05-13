Amid pressure from importers, BB says higher LC margin is to protect forex reserves

Bangladesh Bank's new circular on Tuesday raising the ceiling of LC margin to 75 percent from 25 percent for import of luxury and non-essential items such as cars and home appliances have flanked sharp criticisms from some big importers.

Moreover 50 percent LC margin have also raised criticism on import of foods, baby foods, medicine, raw materials of home based industries and agriculture related inputs. Importers of luxury goods are of the view that higher LC margin for their imports will require them to lock in more cash resources to open the LCs.

It will discourage liberal imports and may cause scarcity as well as price hike for such products in the market. Moreover the cost of imported essentials wills also increase their prices forcing buyers to pay more to buy them.

Bangladesh Bank has however justified the new measure saying that the cost of imports, such as both luxury goods, consumer items such as edible oil and industrial machinery and raw materials has tremendously increased in recent months causing import bills to soar and the balance of payment to sharply deteriorate impacting on forex reserves.

In Such situation restraining imports is essentials to put a brake on import of non-essentials as well as others and the central bank is using the higher LC margin to achieve this goal, said a senior bank official. The government has also banned unnecessary tours of government officials abroad and shelved unnecessary development projects to save foreign exchange from unnecessary use.

Ukraine war has cause tremendous spike in commodity prices such as soybean oil, sunflower oil as well as wheat at a time Russia and Ukraine are big supply sources of wheat to Bangladesh. The fact is that Bangladesh will have to buy almost every food and non-food item at high cost now from international market and the central bank measure now aims at saving foreign currency reserves.

Sri Lanka is an eye opener as it is failing to buy food and fuel. Bangladesh is not around such situation having reserves at around US42 billion although it declined from US$ 48 billion in October 2021. Businessmen and economists thus said the government caution and central bank's preemptive action is thus highly justified.

Senior Vice President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambwers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mustafa Azad Chowdhury Babu has justified the increase in LC margin on imports of luxury goods saying protecting foreix reserves calls for such measures.

But higher LC margin for import of food, baby food, consumer items, medicine and agricultural inputs needs to be considered.

Adviser to former caretaker government AB MIrza Azizul Islam said at a time money value eroded, import bills creased and export earnings declined, such restrictive action is justified taking into consideration the declining trend on in forex reserves.

But such action can't be long term. When situation will improve, the government should review the measures.

Executive Director and Spokes person of Bangladesh Bank Md Serajul Islam said there are many items that may not be needed to import in the present situation. In fact the LC margin has been increased to discourage the import of such products. Considering the situation obtaining within the country and globally, such actions are appropriate, he said.





