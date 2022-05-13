Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka seeks Seoul’s ‘extra initiative’ for Rohingya repatriation

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sought South Korea's 'extra initiative' and a 'pro-active' action for expediting Rohingya repatriation, noting that they have some leverages on Myanmar.
"This would be a real achievement if you can help us in repatriation of these Rohingya people to their homeland," he said while addressing a seminar on Bangladesh-South Korea relations at the Foreign Service Academy. South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain joined as special guests at the seminar titled "50 Years of Korea-Bangladesh Relations: Trends and Directions" chaired by Dhaka University Prof Dr Delwar Hossain.
Momen said South Korea, one of the largest investors in Myanmar, maintains a very good relationship with the ASEAN nation. He requested the South Korean government to take an "extra initiative" and a "pro-active" action so that the displaced Rohingya people can return to their homes in Myanmar. "You have some leverages on Myanmar and therefore I request you to use that leverage."
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar camps and Bhasan Char on humanitarian grounds.
"Myanmar is our neighbour, they are not our enemy," Momen said, adding that they have a history of persecuting their people (Rohingyas) and forcing them out of their country. In the past, repatriation of the Rohingyas took place on a number of occasions through dialogue and discussion, he said.
"This time the number is too high. I hope with your (South Korea) support they will take back their people because you are a good friend of Myanmar," said the foreign minister.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
38 surrender, sent to judicial custody
Actress Samsunnahar Smrity, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni
Dhaka seeks Seoul’s ‘extra initiative’ for Rohingya repatriation
Scientists unveil image of  black hole at Milky Way’s centre
51 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed releasing fish fries in a pond
416 die, 844 injured in road accidents during Eid holidays


Latest News
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Be ready for next polls, instead of dreaming about caretaker govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft