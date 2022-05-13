Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

416 die, 844 injured in road accidents during Eid holidays

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

As many as 416 travellers have died in 372 road accidents across the country during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, according to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh, a non-government organisation. At least 844 people were also injured in these accidents.
Another 443 travellers were killed in a total of 402 road, rail and waterways accidents, while 868 were injured, said Md Mozammel Haque, general secretary of the organisation, presenting a report from the organisation.
The road accident monitoring cell of the NGO published the annual report on the holidays, as they do every year. An alarming rise in the number of road accidents is common during the Eid holidays, which led the organisation to monitor the accidents, fare hikes and plight of the passengers for more than a decade, the report said.
As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, more people travelled during the Eid holidays this time. As public transport was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, about one million motorcycles and two million easy bikes hit the roads during that time. Therefore, 2.5 million motorcycles and 4 million easy bikes were running on the roads during the Eid holidays.
Despite law enforcers and other government regulators taking active steps to ease the plight of Eid travellers, road accidents rose as usual, the report said.
As many as 416 travellers were killed, while 844 were injured in 372 road accidents in the 15 days from Apr 26, the first day of Eid holidays to May 10, the day people returned to work, said the PWAB secretary general. This year the number of road accidents rose 14.51 percent, the death toll rose 22.35 percent, and the number of injured passengers rose 26.30 percent in comparison to the Eid holidays in 2021.
During this year's Eid holidays, at least 25 passengers died in 27 rail accidents with 4 people getting injured. Two died in 3 waterway accidents with 20 injured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
38 surrender, sent to judicial custody
Actress Samsunnahar Smrity, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni
Dhaka seeks Seoul’s ‘extra initiative’ for Rohingya repatriation
Scientists unveil image of  black hole at Milky Way’s centre
51 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed releasing fish fries in a pond
416 die, 844 injured in road accidents during Eid holidays


Latest News
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Be ready for next polls, instead of dreaming about caretaker govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft