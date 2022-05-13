2 children among 6 Rohingyas burnt in gas cylinder explosion

COX'S BAZAR, May 12: Six Rohingyas, including two children, sustained burn injuries from a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion while cooking at the Rohingya camp at Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the camp around 8:00am from the explosion and it soon spread. A man, three women and two children got burn injuries. The victims are now undergoing treatment at Kutupalong MSF Hospital.

SP Naimul Haque, 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Commander, confirmed the matter.











