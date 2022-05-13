Ctg likely to get rid of water logging by Dec 2023

CHATTOGRAM, May 12: The excavation of a 2.9 km-long canal from Baroipara to the Karnaphuli at Tk 13.62 billion implemented by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Rafiqul Islam, Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) told the Daily Observer that the project would likely to be completed by December next year.

He also claimed that the excavation works of the canal had been going on.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a revised project of Tk 13.62 billion for the third time to excavate an important canal in Chattogram city to mitigate the water logging crisis from the city.

The approval came from the 14th meeting of the ECNEC in the current fiscal year (FY22) with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on April 19.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban, while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. On June 24 2014, ECNEC approved the excavation of a 2.9 km-long canal from Baroipara to the Karnaphuli of Tk 3.26 billion to be implemented by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

In November 2017, the ECNEC reconsidered the project and increased the project budget to Tk 12.56 billion. It was rescheduled to be completed by 2020. Of the Tk 12.56 billion, the CCC was supposed to pitch in with 25 per cent funds.

After four years, the digging works had been inaugurated on November 27 in 2021 subject to meet the expenses at 25 per cent of the project. However, the duration of the project has now been extended until 2024. The ECNEC on April 19 this year decided that the state will provide total expenditure of the project. The 2.9 kilometres long and 65 feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20 feet wide road on both sides of the canal.

UNDP aided master plan for Chattogram City has been prepared 25 years ago in 1995 to excavate three canals to remove water-logging from the city. Local Government and Rural Developemnt (LGRD) Ministry has approved the project earlier to remove the curse of water-logging of the port city.

Moreover, the government undertook a mega project titled ''Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" worth Tk 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017 to end the water logging problem of the city.

