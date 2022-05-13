Video
Govt allocation in health sector insufficient, says Atiur

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316
Staff Correspondent  

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and prominent economist Dr Atiur Rahman said that the government allocation and expenditure in the health sector is insufficient.
Dr Atiur Rahman came up with the remarks while presenting a keynote at the online 'National Dialogue on Health Budget' organized by Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW) on Thursday.
The prominent economist said, "It is clear that the government allocation and expenditure in the health sector is insufficient, considering the aspect that is spent from the pockets of the people for health services. About 68 per cent of the total expenditure on health sector in the country comes from the pockets of the citizens. Some 23 per cent comes from the budget given by the government. The remaining 9 per cent comes from various development partners, private sector and various non-governmental organizations."
"A large portion of what the country's citizens are spending on health sector is being spent on medicines and other perishable medical supplies. Citizens spend 67 per cent of their money on medicines and other perishable medical supplies. There is no denying that allocations to the health sector are becoming a thing of the past. The question is whether this conventional allocation is enough for us," he added.


