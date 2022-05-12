Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Waning Asani moving towards  northwest

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Weakening as deep depression after hitting the Indian coast of Vishakhapatnam and nearby places, the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani', which was created over West Central Bay and adjoining area, is now moving towards the northwestwards, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the Severe Cyclone Asani has significantly changed its track and is likely to touch the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.
It issued a 'red warning' for the state's coast, asking local authorities to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone.
Though the Indian Met authority issued the fresh warning for its people, Bangladesh doesn't have any risks for the cyclone.
While talking media at a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said that Bangladesh is now free from the risks of the Asani as it has become weakened after hitting the Indian coast and there is no probability of hitting in the country.
Meanwhile, due to the impact of the Asani, most places across the country except the region of Rangpur Division on Wednesday experienced day-long shower. The civic lives of the country including Dhaka city got massively
interrupted due to the rainfall. However, the Sun was also seen some times in the areas.
According to the statement of Met office, rainfall was recorded at Sylhet 169mm, Kumarkhali of Kushtia 42mm, Feni 41mm, Dhaka and Netrokona 36mm, Badalgachhi of Naogaon 34mm, Barishal 30mm, Patuakhali 29mm, Chuadanga and Srimangal of Sylhet 24mm, Faridpur 22mm, Sitakunda of Chattogram 21, Khepupara of Potuakhali 17mm, Maizdee Court of Noakhali 16mm and Madaripur 14mm.
The Met Office forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at different places.
The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.
The Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned in a Inland Riverports Warning valid till 01 am on Thursday said that in association with rain or thunder showers temporary south or south-easterly squalls speed 60-80 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The riverports of the regions have been asked to keep hoisting riverine warning signal number two until further notice.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Waning Asani moving towards  northwest
Indian SC directs Centre and the state govts to keep Sedition Law under abeyance
An overcast sky and intermittent rainfall was experienced in the capital
Sri Lanka economy will 'collapse' if no new govt in 2 days: central bank
FAO launches 'one country one product' to encourage farmers in Asia, Pacific
Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea
Padma Bridge to open June end: Quader
23,258 litres more of edible oil seized in Rajshahi


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft