Waning Asani moving towards  northwest

Weakening as deep depression after hitting the Indian coast of Vishakhapatnam and nearby places, the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani', which was created over West Central Bay and adjoining area, is now moving towards the northwestwards, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the Severe Cyclone Asani has significantly changed its track and is likely to touch the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

It issued a 'red warning' for the state's coast, asking local authorities to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone.

Though the Indian Met authority issued the fresh warning for its people, Bangladesh doesn't have any risks for the cyclone.

While talking media at a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said that Bangladesh is now free from the risks of the Asani as it has become weakened after hitting the Indian coast and there is no probability of hitting in the country.

Meanwhile, due to the impact of the Asani, most places across the country except the region of Rangpur Division on Wednesday experienced day-long shower. The civic lives of the country including Dhaka city got massively

interrupted due to the rainfall. However, the Sun was also seen some times in the areas.

According to the statement of Met office, rainfall was recorded at Sylhet 169mm, Kumarkhali of Kushtia 42mm, Feni 41mm, Dhaka and Netrokona 36mm, Badalgachhi of Naogaon 34mm, Barishal 30mm, Patuakhali 29mm, Chuadanga and Srimangal of Sylhet 24mm, Faridpur 22mm, Sitakunda of Chattogram 21, Khepupara of Potuakhali 17mm, Maizdee Court of Noakhali 16mm and Madaripur 14mm.

The Met Office forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at different places.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned in a Inland Riverports Warning valid till 01 am on Thursday said that in association with rain or thunder showers temporary south or south-easterly squalls speed 60-80 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The riverports of the regions have been asked to keep hoisting riverine warning signal number two until further notice.