Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:06 AM
Sri Lanka economy will 'collapse' if no new govt in 2 days: central bank

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

COLOMBO, May 11: Sri Lanka's economy will "collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government is appointed within two days to restore political stability, the central bank chief said Wednesday.
He said the latest wave of mob violence derailed the bank's recovery plans, and the resignation of the prime minister on Monday and the lack of a replacement were complicating matters.
He said political stability was vital to implementing economic reforms aimed
at addressing the country's debt crisis and the acute shortage of foreign exchange to import essentials.
"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said.    -AFP


