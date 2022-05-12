FAO launches 'one country one product' to encourage farmers in Asia, Pacific

Countries across Asia and the Pacific are joining an initiative to promote and showcase the 'best of the best' of their special agricultural products - a move designed to ensure a high level of participation from smallholders to producers to exporters and others all along the value chain.

To help building the momentum, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Wednesday launched the 'Global Action on Green Development of Special Agricultural Products: One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) in Asia and the Pacific,' encouraging countries of the region to join the initiative, developing green value chains and promoting their special agricultural products internationally, according to an FAO press release.

It said that close to 250 participants from Asia and the Pacific countries attended the virtual launch, including Ministers of Agriculture, senior government officials, technical experts, and representatives of development partners, research institutes, and private sector. Specialists from other regions of the

world also joined the event.

The OCOP was launched globally by the FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, in September 2021.

The launch of this regional, Asia-Pacific Global Action of OCOP aims to develop green and sustainable value chains for special agricultural products, while supporting smallholders and family farmers reap the full benefits of access to a global market, ultimately helping transformation of current agri-food systems.

The ultimate aim is to achieve better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all - leaving no one behind, it added.

In the opening address, Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General, outlined the many specialty agricultural products the region has to offer to the world.

"The Asia-Pacific region is special, home to more than 50 per cent of the world's population, where agricultural development and rural livelihoods are a top priority - a region with a long and rich history of agricultural development," she said, adding that participation in OCOP was a great opportunity for all countries in the region.

The regional OCOP launch event included participation and presentations of government ministers from China, Indonesia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Samoa and Thailand.

Ministerial-level interventions were also made on behalf of their governments by participants from Bhutan and the Solomon Islands.

Resource partners from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, University of Western Australia, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Agriculture Centre, Grow Asia and International Trade Centre also joined the launch. All participants highlighted the potential benefits of the Global Action and signalled their commitments to the OCOP initiative.













