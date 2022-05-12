Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea

Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea

Former Food Minister and the ruling Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Qamrul Islam was flown to Dhaka from Rajshahi by a helicopter after being hospitalized in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday. He
is suffering from diarrhoea.
RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani confirmed it on Wednesday evening.
Qamrul Islam, also the lawmaker from Dhaka-2 constituency, was admitted to the VVIP cabin of the RMCH on Wednesday morning.
Brig Gen Yazdani said, "The condition of Qamrul Islam was not stable. After admission, all the necessary treatments were given."
Following the admission of Qamrul Islam, the RMCH authorities formed a 9-member medical board with Prof Dr Khalilur Rahman, head of the Department of Medicine, as head of the medical board.
Prof Dr Khalilur Rahman said Qamrul Islam was admitted to the hospital at about 10:30am with severe form of diarrhoea. He suffered severe form of watery diarrhoea for minimum a 10 times before getting admitted to the hospital. It caused dehydration in his body, and fall in blood pressure.
He was given necessary treatment immediately after admission. However, apprehending a deterioration in his physical condition the medical board decided to airlift him to Dhaka.
Earlier, another Presidium Member of AL and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton visited the RMCH to see Qamrul Islam while he was undergoing treatment at the VVIP cabin.
The AL presidium member went to Rajshahi on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Waning Asani moving towards  northwest
Indian SC directs Centre and the state govts to keep Sedition Law under abeyance
An overcast sky and intermittent rainfall was experienced in the capital
Sri Lanka economy will 'collapse' if no new govt in 2 days: central bank
FAO launches 'one country one product' to encourage farmers in Asia, Pacific
Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea
Padma Bridge to open June end: Quader
23,258 litres more of edible oil seized in Rajshahi


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft