

Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea

is suffering from diarrhoea.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani confirmed it on Wednesday evening.

Qamrul Islam, also the lawmaker from Dhaka-2 constituency, was admitted to the VVIP cabin of the RMCH on Wednesday morning.

Brig Gen Yazdani said, "The condition of Qamrul Islam was not stable. After admission, all the necessary treatments were given."

Following the admission of Qamrul Islam, the RMCH authorities formed a 9-member medical board with Prof Dr Khalilur Rahman, head of the Department of Medicine, as head of the medical board.

Prof Dr Khalilur Rahman said Qamrul Islam was admitted to the hospital at about 10:30am with severe form of diarrhoea. He suffered severe form of watery diarrhoea for minimum a 10 times before getting admitted to the hospital. It caused dehydration in his body, and fall in blood pressure.

He was given necessary treatment immediately after admission. However, apprehending a deterioration in his physical condition the medical board decided to airlift him to Dhaka.

Earlier, another Presidium Member of AL and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton visited the RMCH to see Qamrul Islam while he was undergoing treatment at the VVIP cabin.

