Padma Bridge to open June end: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the Padma Bridge will certainly be inaugurated by the end of June. But the date will be finalised after Prime Minister Hasina confirms.

He said time has been sought from the Prime Minister to open the bridge at the end of the June and the summary of progress of the Padma Bridge has been sent to Prime Minister.

The bridge will be opened for traffic movement, after its inauguration by the Prime Minister, the Minister added.

Obaidul Quader was briefing after the 111th board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) on Wednesday which was organised to inform the progress of the projects being implemented under the BBA to the board members who are secretaries of different ministries.

Replying to a question, Quader said work on the bridge's rail part will begin in July as agreed by technical teams of BBA and Bangladesh Railway due to technical glitches in continuing two works simultaneously.

Quader who is also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League said the dream Padma Bridge's name has been proposed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Though the proposal was shared during Parliament session, even such demand is raised by different quarters from different parts of the country, the Minister said that the Prime Minister is yet to agree to the proposal.

"But a summary on Padma Bridge inauguration with the proposed name is being sent to the Prime Minister's Office," he added.

He said the Padma Bridge work will be completed by this month as 98 per cent work has already been done. Overall progress of the project is 93.5 per cent.

"We are taking preparation to inaugurate dream Padma Bridge by last week of June. Whenever the Prime Minister will give time, we will take preparation for inauguration," he added.

At the same time, the Awami League General Secretary said the failed BNP leaders, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, should resign from their party.















