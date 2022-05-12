Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

23,258 litres more of edible oil seized in Rajshahi

Store fined Tk 50,000 for hoarding in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

RAJSHAHI, May 11: Around 23,258 liters of edible oil were recovered after conducting a raid in a warehouse at RDA Market area in the city on Wednesday.
The Department of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted the raid in the warehouse of Mojibur Store and seized 73 barrels containing 14,894 liters of soyabean oil and 41 barrels containing 8,364 liters of palm oil.
DNCRP Assistant Director Hassan Al Maruf told BSS that they fined Mojibur Rahman, owner of the warehouse, Taka 20,000 on charge of hoarding the huge oil.
Earlier on Tuesday, police recovered 93,616 liters of soyabean oil on charge of hoarding illegally after conducting raids in five warehouses at Baneshwar Bazar in Puthiya upazila of the district.
In Sirajgang, a team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in a drive realised Taka 70,000 as fine for stocking soybean oil and selling at a higher price at Mukundganti Bazar in Belkuchi upazila of the
district.
Meanwhile, bdnews24
from Chattogram adds :
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined the owner of a Chattogram shop Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil.
The government agency conducted a raid on the shop called 'Jamal and Brothers' located in the port city's Colonel Hat market on Wednesday and found 4,000 litres of the staple, according to Md Foez Ullah, deputy director of the DNCRP in Chattogram.
"The store had bought soybean oil for Tk 135 a litre before the new price was fixed. But they were selling it at Tk 180 per litre," he said.
The owner of the shop has been identified as Ayub Ali.
The DNCRP also found cooking oil, purchased in February, stockpiled in another shop named 'Binimoy Store'. But the authorities are still combing the shop and as a result, no decision about a fine was reached.
Earlier on Monday, DNCRP imposed a fine of Tk 170,000 on Siraj Store in the city's Paratali market, for hoarding 15, 000 litres of bottled cooking oil.
On Sunday, they recovered 1,050 litres of bottled soybean oil from another shop at Karnafuli Market.
The authorities raided a grocery store-keepers home on Saturday and found 2,328 litres of bottled soybean oil in Chattogram's Fatikchhari Upazila.
Soybean oil had suddenly 'vanished' from shelves before Eid-ul-Fitr. Later, mill owners, with the consent of the commerce ministry, decided to raise the price of the product by Tk 40 to around Tk 200. But the move had little impact on the market.
    -BSS and bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Waning Asani moving towards  northwest
Indian SC directs Centre and the state govts to keep Sedition Law under abeyance
An overcast sky and intermittent rainfall was experienced in the capital
Sri Lanka economy will 'collapse' if no new govt in 2 days: central bank
FAO launches 'one country one product' to encourage farmers in Asia, Pacific
Qamrul airlifted to Dhaka from Rajshahi with severe diarrhoea
Padma Bridge to open June end: Quader
23,258 litres more of edible oil seized in Rajshahi


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft