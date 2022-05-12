23,258 litres more of edible oil seized in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 11: Around 23,258 liters of edible oil were recovered after conducting a raid in a warehouse at RDA Market area in the city on Wednesday.

The Department of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted the raid in the warehouse of Mojibur Store and seized 73 barrels containing 14,894 liters of soyabean oil and 41 barrels containing 8,364 liters of palm oil.

DNCRP Assistant Director Hassan Al Maruf told BSS that they fined Mojibur Rahman, owner of the warehouse, Taka 20,000 on charge of hoarding the huge oil.

Earlier on Tuesday, police recovered 93,616 liters of soyabean oil on charge of hoarding illegally after conducting raids in five warehouses at Baneshwar Bazar in Puthiya upazila of the district.

In Sirajgang, a team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in a drive realised Taka 70,000 as fine for stocking soybean oil and selling at a higher price at Mukundganti Bazar in Belkuchi upazila of the

district.

Meanwhile, bdnews24

from Chattogram adds :

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined the owner of a Chattogram shop Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil.

The government agency conducted a raid on the shop called 'Jamal and Brothers' located in the port city's Colonel Hat market on Wednesday and found 4,000 litres of the staple, according to Md Foez Ullah, deputy director of the DNCRP in Chattogram.

"The store had bought soybean oil for Tk 135 a litre before the new price was fixed. But they were selling it at Tk 180 per litre," he said.

The owner of the shop has been identified as Ayub Ali.

The DNCRP also found cooking oil, purchased in February, stockpiled in another shop named 'Binimoy Store'. But the authorities are still combing the shop and as a result, no decision about a fine was reached.

Earlier on Monday, DNCRP imposed a fine of Tk 170,000 on Siraj Store in the city's Paratali market, for hoarding 15, 000 litres of bottled cooking oil.

On Sunday, they recovered 1,050 litres of bottled soybean oil from another shop at Karnafuli Market.

The authorities raided a grocery store-keepers home on Saturday and found 2,328 litres of bottled soybean oil in Chattogram's Fatikchhari Upazila.

Soybean oil had suddenly 'vanished' from shelves before Eid-ul-Fitr. Later, mill owners, with the consent of the commerce ministry, decided to raise the price of the product by Tk 40 to around Tk 200. But the move had little impact on the market.

-BSS and bdnews24.com











