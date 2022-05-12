Evercare’s breakthrough Thalassemia treatment   

The Evercare Hospital has successfully completed the treatment of a less than two-year-old child with Thalassemia using Haplo Transplant method. The hospital authorities said that this is the beginning of

a landmark in the

treatment of Thalassemia in the country.

The hospital authority said this at a press conference at Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara on Wednesday.

They said that for the first time in Bangladesh, the country's first JCI (Joint Commission International) recognized Evercare Hospital has completed treatment for Thalassemia affected child less than two years of age (21 months). Thalassemia is a hereditary disease caused by a birth defect in haemoglobin. Recently, the doctors of Evercare have set an example by completing the treatment of the child through Haplo Transplant process.

In this regard, Dr Abu Jafar Mohammad Saleh, Senior Consultant and the hospital's Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Department coordinator, said, 'Thalassemia is a hereditary disease. The disease is caused by various genetic mutations. About eight million people in our country suffer from the disease. Most of them are not aware of this. Because most of them are carriers that are not aware of this, so it is also called a 'silent killer.' There are 50,000 to 70,000 Thalassemia patients who need treatment. At present, the only curative treatment for this disease is bone marrow transplant."

Referring to the barriers to treatment, he said, "The biggest problem is getting a donor, because the family of a Thalassemia patient is small, so the chances of getting a donor are less than 10 per cent. Therefore, Haplo is as an alternative method of transplanting bone marrow from half-match donor. Haplo Transplant or half match transplant is a procedure where anyone in the family can play a role as a donor like father, mother, brother and sister. In this process, the patient with Thalassemia no longer has to suffer for lack of donors."

"The transplant is usually done between the ages of 2 and 5 years. However, it can be done even before 2 years. For the first time in the country, on May 5, we successfully completed a Haplo Transplant on a 21-month-old baby. This is great news for the Thalassemia sufferers in Bangladesh and it is the beginning of a landmark chapter in the medical system of the country at the hands of Evercare Hospital," added Abu Jafar.

Arif Mahmud, Deputy Director of medical services of the hospital, said, 'Evercare Hospitals are available at affordable cost for all types of medical treatment for blood cancer patients. So we don't have to go abroad for treatment anymore, we are going under one roof with international standard medical services. This Haplo Transplant or half match transplant is a milestone in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh."











