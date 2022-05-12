180-day time not followed in completing trial

The government and all Women and Children Repression (Prevention) Tribunals flouted seven directives issued by the then HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice JBM Hassan on December 5, 2016, asking the judges to complete the trial of cases of rape and violence against women and children in 180 days as stipulated by the law.

No judges of the tribunals across the country in five years complied with the directives that also asked the tribunal judges to submit reports to the Supreme Court registrar general explaining their failure to complete the trial in 180 days.

According to a Supreme Court study report of 2019, at least 31,539 cases filed under the Women and Children Repression (Prevention) act remained pending with the trial courts for more than five years.

After the courts had disposed of 54,618 cases from January 1 till December 31, 1,68,393 such cases were pending, the SC study report added.

No study reports were prepared for 2020 and 2021 as the regular functions of the courts were suspended for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now Supreme Court authority is working to prepare the report, said Supreme Court Spokesman Md Saifur Rahman.

The delays in finishing the trial proceedings occur when witnesses are not produced before the courts by the police and prosecutor on scheduled dates. It also happens due to repeated adjournments of hearings and overload of cases at the courts while there is a shortage of judges, court sources said.

They added that Covid-19 has posed a severe challenge to the quick disposal of almost all types of cases, including those filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention act.

As per the High Court directives, the government requires to form a district monitoring committee with an additional district magistrate, additional superintendent of police for administration, the civil surgeon's representative and the tribunal's public prosecutor to ensure the presence of witnesses and their security during trial.

The public prosecutor will be the coordinator of the monitoring committee and submit the report monthly to the Supreme Court and the ministries of home and law explaining the committee's activities, the High Court said in its verdict.

The court said that the monitoring committees would be accountable for the state's failure to produce any witness before the tribunals on the scheduled dates.

The court also said that the monitoring committees would observe whether or not the witnesses were summoned quickly.

The court said that the tribunal would recommend departmental action against the official witnesses like magistrate, police, doctor, and other experts if they did not appear before the court without satisfactory reason and would order a halt in paying their salaries if such action was deemed necessary.

The rights lawyers also told the court that the government flouted the third HC verdict issued on July 18, 2019, directing the government to immediately formulate a law to protect the witnesses.

It also asked the government to prevent arbitration in rape cases.

On October 21, 2020, the court asked the government to submit in three months a report on the progress in implementation of its directives given in the three judgements. The court had passed the order after hearing online a public interest litigation filed by Ain O Salish Kendra secretary Nur Khan Liton.

Barrister Sara Hossain said that there was no progress in implementing the High Court directives given in three judgements on how to deal with rape cases, victims and witnesses and complete the trial in 180 days.

Advocate Salma Ali, president of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association, said the law required the cases to be disposed of within 180 days but there is no record of the cases being completed on time.

There are thousands of cases that have been pending for more than a decade. The number of cases is much higher while, at the same time, the government does not have much initiative to settle the cases quickly, she added.

Trials in these cases are being delayed and the accused are walking around openly on bail. Defendants in most cases are often influential and they influence the judiciary in many ways, she explained.

The government should also take initiatives to enhance the skills of lawyers and judges in these cases, she stated.

Law Minister Anisul Huq earlier told this correspondent that the SC authorities have issued practice direction on the trial courts concerned for disposing of the cases filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act within 180 days.

The ministry has set up a monitoring committee to expedite the disposal of these cases, and the body is working toward that goal, he also said.

He also said he has directed the prosecutors concerned to take necessary steps so that the trials of all cases are finished quickly.











