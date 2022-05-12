Pilgrims to pay Tk one lakh more to perform Hajj this year

The Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims intending to perform Hajj will have to spend at least Tk 1.02 more this year than the previous year of 2020 as the minimum Hajj package was fixed at Tk 4,62,150 while the maximum package was set at Tk 5,27,340 for the government management pilgrims.

According to the Hajj Act, the Hajj agencies would not be able to announce the packages for private management pilgrims lower than the lowest package for the government arrangement pilgrims.

Following the Hajj packages of the government, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an apex body of the country's Hajj agents, will announce its maximum and minimum Hajj packages for this year's private management pilgrims on Thursday.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan announced the Hajj packages after a meeting of the executive committee on Hajj Management held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

While briefing after the meeting, the state minister said that the dedicated Hajj flights will carry all Bangladeshi pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year.

"The pre-arrival immigration for 100 percent Bangladeshi devotees will be completed from Dhaka under the route of Makkah initiative," he informed.

He said the government has fixed minimum cost of Tk 4,62,150 for hajj package under government management, which is Tk 1,02,150 more than that of 2020. The highest government package would be Tk 5.27 lakh.

He, however, said that the private Hajj agencies have been asked to fix a package of minimum Tk 4,56,539 for the private management pilgrims to maintain the standard. They will also have the scope of announcing more than one package keeping consistent with the government packages.

Apart from this cost, each pilgrim will have to spend an additional Tk 19,683 for Qurbani, Faridul added.

He said, "A total of 57,585 people can perform Hajj from Bangladesh this year. Of them, 4,000 will go to Saudi Arabia to perform holy Hajj in government management and 53,585 in private management."

The HAAB, a platform of private hajj operators, will formally announce its Hajj package rate at a press conference at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday (May 12), said its president Shahadat Hossain Taslim.

While talking to this correspondent, Taslim said that the government has kept its words as we demanded to carry all the pilgrims through dedicated flights instead of scheduled flights. Though we had paid air fare for dedicated flights, but airlines carry Hajj passengers by scheduled flights.

"But, this year the government has decided to carry all pilgrims through dedicated flights," he added. According to Taslim, it's a matter of great pleasure that Bangladeshi pilgrims are getting the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj after two years.

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry officials said that Hajj flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims to Saudi Arabia is scheduled to begin on May 31. But, the private agencies demanded deferment of the deadline to June 15 considering completion of the procedures including house rents.

While talking to reporters after attending a meeting at Secretariat on April 27, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said that Biman will carry some 31,000 pilgrims through 75 dedicated flights while the rest will be carried by Saudi Airline and Flynas, two state-owned carrier of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia raised the number of Hajj pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to one million in 2022, authorities announced in a statement on April 9. Hajj is open to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are under the age of 65, added the statement.

Pilgrims travelling from abroad will also need to have a negative PCR test certificate, taken no more than 72 hours before their departure for Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Last year, only 58,745 pilgrims performed Hajj from across the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, some 2.5 million people used to travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

In 2019, around 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis were allowed to perform Hajj.

However, due to the global Covid pandemic, the largest annual Muslim congregation was held on a limited scale in the last two years.









