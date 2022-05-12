

Handloom: turning into a fast fading glory



As a result, weavers, crafters and artists experienced in our local craftsmanship are being compelled to change their ancestral profession. However, most handloom factories of the upazila have been reported to close down due to price hike of raw materials and lack of necessary patronization. According to the report, most raw materials and manufacturing costs of products shot up by multiple notches. Sudden closure of factories has led to unemployment of many workers putting their families in plight. And the sharp fall in the number of handlooms in the upazila from 8,000 in 2017 to 4,000 in 2020 simply manifests our utter negligence and indifference towards maintaining our heritage.



In short, what has been reported clearly hints at the domestic handloom industry fast turning into a fast fading glory. Shifting towards mechanization, introduction of growing number of power looms, and intruding of smuggled cheap and low quality sarees from India over the recent decades posed no less threat to the development of our handlooms as a full-fledged industry. We believe, in order to restore the lost glory of this age-old heritage, there is no alternative to creating a positive mindset about the country's heritage products among the masses and giving a priority to indigenous culture.



We are never against importing of foreign products, but the survival of local industries should be the epicentre of all our steps. Smuggled sarees and other handloom clothes from abroad must be contained. Moreover, a strict market monitoring mechanism should be there to protect the weavers from extinction. Besides, the government's authorities concerned must explore international markets to promote and market Bangladeshi silk and other handloom products.



We shall also suggest for more allocation in the next budget for SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) so that more private entrepreneurship can be encouraged in this regard. We must not forget that many of our traditions are now found in the museums due to indiscriminate destruction. Not merely economically, the historical value of our handloom is globally renowned. Jamdani and Muslin are the hallmark instances of that.



