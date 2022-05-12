Risk of social unrest

Dear Sir

It is a matter of concern that developing middle-income countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and other emerging markets have been identified as plausible candidates for social unrest, according to a report by a risk consultancy said.



Unlike low-income countries, they were rich enough to offer social protection during the pandemic, but now struggle to maintain high social spending that is vital to the living standards of large sections of their populations. Bangladesh was identified to be at "extreme risk" regarding energy security, and "high risk" in terms of food import security. However, the country was also tagged as one where subsidies were not an issue, unlike Pakistan, Egypt, Brazil and Argentina, where subsidy cuts and/or proposed cuts were currently driving unrest. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated a rise in food prices, which hit an all-time record in February and again in March. Energy prices also rose sharply.



Civil unrest could hamper a potential economic recovery but also deter investors focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The authorities must increase public spending and keep the prices of daily necessities under control.



Anik Ahmed

Over email