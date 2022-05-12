Train up your child so that he can thrive after a Divorce

Before starting the topic, let's talk about two characters, one - is a child of nine or ten years old from a broken (divorced) family, another one is a married woman who is also from a divorced family. If you ask the child about divorce and his feelings, without giving you a straight-cut answer, suppose the boy would reply, 'He wants to go to Eidgah with his father on Eid day, but he can't, as his father and mother got separated.' And assume you ask the same question to the woman, and the woman replies, 'She just misses her dad when she sees how extraordinarily her husband is treating their children.



Even at the dining table, while eating altogether. The togetherness she didn't experience in childhood'; what do you think? It's normal, or it's easy to overlook their (the child and the woman) situations? If your answer is yes, congrats, you are lucky, as you are from a typical happy family who doesn't know the griefs and pains of children from a broken family. If your answer is no, then can you at least feel how unlucky they are, who do not get the affection of their both parents at the same time that they deserve?



Divorce is a difficult time for children who are often left with the burden of figuring out how to live without one parent. When parents divorce, children are at risk for emotional and behavioural problems. The effects of divorce on children vary depending on their age. Also, how long they have been exposed to it. Young children may feel insecure, anxious, or angry, while older kids may experience feelings of guilt or shame because they might think they caused their parents to split up.



For children, a divorce is a traumatic event that affects how they see their families and relationships with adults. When the couple divorces, those close to their parents may develop an idea of what love looks like and act out in ways that may seem extreme or inappropriate. Adults have various resources and support to help them through tough times. On the other hand, children do not have access to the same type of support. The young child is torn between his father and his mother throughout the story.



Effects of divorce on children: Children may experience an increase in behavioural issues or depression after divorce, as they experience a decrease in the quality of intimate relationships and turn to their peers for support. Divorce can also have long-term mental health effects on children, including a risk of developing depression or anxiety disorders and cognitive impairment. Some children may be significantly affected by an inability to maintain stability and social ties.



The effects of divorce on children are vast and far-reaching. It tends to be challenging for a kid to cope with the news of their parent's divorce, and the process of divorce can be highly challenging for a child. There are many ways in which a child can be affected by their parent's divorce, and parents need to be aware of these effects and take steps to help their child through the process.



Divorce is not always a clean cut. There are many effects of divorce on children that can have a lasting impact on their lives. The most common effects of divorce on children are the following:



- Children may experience feelings of shame and guilt, especially if they feel responsible for the breakup

- Children may become more introverted and withdrawn from family and friends

- Children can become angry, rebellious, or anxious as they try to deal with their parents' divorce

- Children may develop depression or anxiety disorders due to the stress in their lives.



Bangladesh is a country that has seen sharp declines in fertility rates and increases in divorce rates over the last few decades. And this is happening due to the combination of many complex factors, including changing attitudes towards marriage and family, cultural preferences for male-breadwinner families, and the economic and demographic transition throughout Asia. The effect of separation on youngsters has been shown to have consequences for the parent's mental health, the children's development and education, and the economic status of their families.



There are numerous ways of aiding your kid during and after a divorce. Some of the most important things you can do include giving your child plenty of love and support, staying positive, and helping your child adjust to new changes. It's also essential to keep communication open between you and your child and provide a stable home environment.



However, there are ways that you can help your child through the process of divorce.



- Help your child understand the process of divorce. Make sure they know what will happen in their lives due to this decision.

- Let them know you are there for them at all times, even if they don't want to talk about it right now.

- Don't pressure them into making decisions or taking action on anything right away; give them a reality to settle on their own choices.



Some of these also include:

- Providing emotional support in times of need

- Being present for their children

- Encouraging them to develop new interests and hobbies

- Helping them find resources for coping with the divorce.



The emotional journey a child goes through after a divorce can be very difficult, and parents are often faced with how to support their child. During this time, the child is likely going through many emotions and may have difficulty sorting them out. They may also be feeling nervous or anxious about what the future holds for them. Parents must support their children as they go through these difficult times.



Start Supporting Your Child Today so They Can Thrive After a Divorce. Children need financial, emotional, and practical support from both parents after a divorce. The impacts of separation on kids differ contingent upon the youngsters' age and the period the separation has gone on. When children are young, divorce can cause stress, confusion, and disruption. Older children may have more difficulty adapting to the new family atmosphere.



Children in the first few years after divorce cannot process the changes in their lives effectively so they may experience more difficulty in school and relationships with peers. Older children may experience loss and betrayal as they cannot protect their parents from the divorce. Divorce can significantly affect children's health, social development, and psychological well-being. It is difficult for children with divorced parents to maintain close relationships with peers and family members, leading to social problems later.

Yasir Monon is a novelist,

author of short storybooks











