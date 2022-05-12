

Advantages and disadvantages of urbanisation



Even at the beginning of the twenty first century, only twenty three percent of the national population lived in cities and towns. In 1941, less than 4% of the population lived in cities and the urban population was only 1.54 million.



Since 1947, urbanization gained momentum. The population of urban areas increased significantly during the period 1951-1961 as compared to 1941-1951. An important reason for this rapid growth was the large-scale migration of Muslims from India after 1947, who settled mainly in urban areas.



This rapid urbanization can be explained by two factors. First, the migration of the poor from rural areas to the cities in search of employment opportunities. According to one estimate, in 1974, 38 percent of the total urban population came from rural areas. Second, the socio-political changes that took place after the Liberation War of 1971 also affected urbanization. Dhaka's new status as the capital of independent Bangladesh was a major attraction.



In a small country like Bangladesh, huge population is a concern for the future. There are several reasons behind the rapid growth of urban population in Bangladesh in the last three decades. These include: high rates of natural growth of the local urban population, geographical expansion of existing urban areas and changes in its definition and migration from rural to urban areas. Immigration has been the most influential factor in urban population growth. In the case of a big city like Dhaka, this contribution may be more.



The outward pressure of the countryside and the inward pull of the city have worked behind the high rate of migration from rural to urban areas. Large urban areas, especially Dhaka, have remained the main attraction. Rural poverty and landlessness were among the main reasons behind the migration from the countryside.



Natural disasters, especially river erosion, have often served as immediate causes. Urban attraction includes real employment opportunities and socio-economic opportunities.



The pattern of urbanization in a country occurs in response to existing geographical, economic, social and political forces or influences. Since these energies differ from one region to another, differences can also be observed in the pattern of urbanization. Considering the different stages of urbanization on the basis of urban population, there are considerable differences between different districts of Bangladesh.



Dhaka is the most urbanized area of the country. The other three highest urbanized districts outside Dhaka are Narayanganj, Chittagong and Khulna.



Unequal distribution of urban population is observed in Bangladesh. There are many reasons for this, the most important of which are: the size of cities and towns, various geographical factors, the pace and layout of development and the development of infrastructure and communication networks.



The Census Commission of Bangladesh has divided the country's urban centers into four categories; Metropolis (megacity), Statistical Metropolitan Area (SMA), municipalities and other urban centers. A metropolis with a population of over 5 million is called a megacity. There is only one megacity in the country, and that is Dhaka.



Despite the decentralization policy announced by the government, the concentration of industries in and around Dhaka is excessive. For example, 75 per cent of the country's 4,107 export-oriented garment factories are located in the Dhaka. This centralized situation is also seen in the social service sector, business-trade, education and financial sector. For example, most of the private universities established in the last decade located in Dhaka.



A similar situation is visible in the case of medical services and opportunities. Due to the presence of a port, such concentration has taken place in Chittagong, the second largest city due to the large presence of industries.



Urbanization has proven to be an effective way for economic growth and socio-economic development all over the world. Urbanization makes a significant contribution to the national economy.



In Bangladesh, this sector contributes more than 65% to the GDP. From this, it can be concluded that urbanization is bringing welfare to the economy of Bangladesh at the collective level. Urbanization also affects social development through higher literacy rates, improved quality of education and better health indicators. Greater urbanization also contributes positively to cultural development.



One of the definite and positive results of the recent rapid urbanization in Bangladesh is the employment of millions of women workers in the industrial sector, especially in the ready-made garment sector in Dhaka and Chittagong. Its positive effects have been observed, such as women's empowerment and changes in demographic structure - including balancing the sex ratio in urban areas.



Opportunities in the intellectual, cultural and sports arenas have increased, especially with the spread of urbanization in metropolitan areas and the fact that the capital Dhaka with increased communication to the outside world and proof of this is the organization of important conferences, seminars and symposiums, national and international art exhibitions, concerts, concerts and sports competitions.



Rapid urbanization led to rapid expansion of infrastructure and the areas covered by agriculture and forestry fell under construction. At the same time, under the pressure of growing population, agricultural lands and forests and reservoirs are being evicted more rapidly.



Rapid urbanization also puts tremendous pressure on civic services and utilities such as electricity, gas, water, sanitation, sewerage, waste disposal, transportation, telecommunications, cable connections, healthcare and education. Lack or inadequacy of services and mismanagement in each of these sectors has created a crisis situation.



Rapid urbanization has wreaked havoc on the city's environment, which is currently visible in Dhaka. Its air, water and soil are now dangerously polluted. Dhaka is considered to be the most polluted megacity in the world. Sad but true, many of our cities are at risk of large-scale natural disasters, such as floods, river erosion, and cyclones.



Poverty alleviation has also become more difficult as the urban population has grown rapidly due to the migration of the rural poor. However, since independence, various government and non-government initiatives have significantly reduced the poverty rate in urban areas.



As the 21st century is considered as a period of globalization and free market economy, its positive and negative effects are observed in both urban and rural areas of Bangladesh. The urban areas of Bangladesh are now functioning as the metropolitan centre of the developed world. Industries are set up in our cities so that the products produced in the developed world can be exported. Urbanisation makes a positive contribution to job creation and national income growth. But at the same time, its environmental impact is visible inside and around the city.

Md Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University















