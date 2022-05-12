Commercial economics and human economics - ways to trade off





Economics is basically transactions with values. Transactions include exchanges of goods and services. Consideration is involved in transactions as value of the transactions measured in money. Without consideration, the transactions are one-way traffic; a process of gift economics which is in another sense may be termed as moral economics. But 'thanks' can be a consideration for something. How? May be mental satisfaction or a blessing is valuable in the concept of moral economics.



In moral economics, commodity is exchanged by money, this money is used for commodity. In this case, money is a veil of barter system. Humanity prevails over profitability in this economics. People under this economic segment are to run under satisfaction unless hardcore poverty is faced.



But in commercial economics, ultimate goal is to increase money. The process is that money is used for commodity at first leg, commodity for money at end leg. The later money is higher than the former. This increase is a way to move to upper level from mass community. Money is a tool, in this case, to create inequality in the society.



Commodity brings money which is used for another commodity. This is the money playing a role to solve the problem of mismatch between demand and supply. If it is like informal economy or economy with subsistence living - is a question. Answer is in favour of the stated concept. The concept runs the economy but cannot upgrade its status to significant level.



Now another question comes before the situation. Can commercial economics upgrade the status of an economy? Definitely it can do for few at the costs of many resulting in wider inequality in the society.



It is heard frequently that one percent people of the society enjoy ninety percent wealth. But such inequality is not being removed from the society.



There are examples of people being upgraded from subsistence level to better level for which they need to go for hard work mixed with adoption of illegitimate ways. It means that fortunate people find light to money income out of nothing. This group during their stay at subsistence level hates upper classes by terming them as blood suckers. But when they reach the level, they themselves become blood suckers in silence.



Morality is replaced by profitability, forgetting mass people in which group once they were in recent past. This is the reality. In text book theory, economics is classified as microeconomics and macroeconomics. The former deals with individual action and the later with group action.



Theoretically, one is involved with price level and another with income level. Macroeconomics deals with different policies to bring equitable distribution of outputs in the society. There are different policy tools under macroeconomics adopted by the Government. Fiscal policy and monetary policy are major ones.



Fiscal policy is a financial management of the Government, execution of the policy is made through national budget. The budget is a statement of revenue collection and expenditure of revenue nature and investment nature. Revenue is collected through imposition of different taxes. Expenditures include, in addition to operations and investment, transfer payments to vulnerable groups. Deficit, in case of expenditure higher than revenue, is supported by borrowed funds from domestic and external sources.



On the other hand, monetary policy is a way to determine the incremental money supply, including its price, by central bank required in the society to accommodate growth needs of a particular period. Money supply is a major factor in the economy for economic activities.



There is also an opposite side like other side of a coin. It supports the concept as noted earlier: money to commodity and commodity to money. Under the concept, money supply works as lubricant of the economy. But like commodity, money is distributed.



In addition, extra feature is added, the earlier receivers get better benefits compared to later receivers. Money received earlier can buy more compared to receipts late. Value of money becomes reduced with the passage of time.



It is said that fiscal policy works in practice, monetary policy in theory. Is it right? Maybe the statement is right in the context of text book. Fiscal policy is workable since it functions within the framework of political mandate.



Monetary system is run by banks which extend credit to borrowers. By way of loan, money is channeled to economy. Banking system is operated with deposits which are short in nature. Deposits with short tenure are used to extend loans for long tenure, leading to maturity mismatch.



Short term loan including interest is settled out of sales revenue, in the same way interest against term loan is washed out from sales revenue. But term loan needs to be repaid out of profit for which adequate profit is needed.



Otherwise a capital charge against capital assets in the name of depreciation is the only supporting tool to repay term loan.



In reality, depreciation is not enough. Term loan structure of banking system itself is a systemic fault because banks can operate with deposit fund, rather than capital fund. Whatever prudential regulations as per Basel framework are in operation, default in payment is inevitable. The system makes term loans to be restructured or bailed out in the long run.



This facilitates to accumulate fund by borrowers as good as capital fund, which was already used for capital goods, not repayable like equity! As a result, money by way of loan distribution goes only to a class of people, not to all. Inequality is born between money receivers and non-receivers.



Receivers become members of commercial economics; 'right is might' plays basic roles. Non-receivers blame their fates and remain within the reality of human economics. Of the people in this segment, some become desperate to leave their status. Few of them think that they will change the society in a body. They also want retaliation against beneficiary class, blood suckers as noted earlier.



When these few get sound footing, they become accommodated in beneficiary club. They become blood suckers silently without their knowledge as they called the class earlier. If all non-beneficiaries came to this segment, moral economics would disappear. All become affluent in the society. But in the long run, all will not be in the same status. Someone will move forward leaving others behind.



There needs trade-off between commercial economics and moral economics. These two are two sides of a same coin - inequality between rich and poor. Monetary policy cannot go to the poor segment with money for lifting them up. Fiscal policy can be a tool to work as an equalizer for uplifting people of morality in a planned way. Otherwise, the gap between people of the said two economics will be in continuous widening stage.

