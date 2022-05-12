Two jailed in drug case

CHATTOGRAM, May 11: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two people to five years of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2015.

Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuyan handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convicts are Mohammad Nurul Gani, a resident of Aturar Depo area under Panchlaish Police Station (PS) in the city, and Saiful Islam, a resident of South Harinkhain Village in Patiya Upazila of the district.

The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.