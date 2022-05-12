5 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Five people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) and a journalist have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Chattogram, Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Natore and Sirajganj, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Double Mooring Police Station (PS) area in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, hailed from Ulipur Upazila in Kurigram District. He was an employee of Chattogram Port.

Police sources said a truck hit Abu Bakkar in Mansurabad area at around 9:30 am while he was going to Dewanhat area riding by a motorcycle, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Double Mooring PS Abul Kashem Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

MYMENSINGH: A local leader of AL was killed in a road accident in Fulpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Abdus Salam, 62, was a resident of Harirampur Village under Shingheshwar Union in the upazila. He was the vice-president of Shingheshwar Union Unit of AL.

Police and local sources said a speedy bus hit Abdus Salam in Harirampur Bazar area in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Fulpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Riyad Khan, 23, son of Azmal Khan, a resident of Tajpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-powered auto-van and a motorcycle were collided head-on in Grameen Bank area under Rashuniya Union at around 1:30 pm, which left motorcycle rider Riyad dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sirajdikhan PS OC Azgar Hossain confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A local journalist was killed after the car of an Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ran over him in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ahmed Jibon, 37, son of late Abdul Jalil, a resident of Balua Basua Moholla under Singra Municipality. He was Singra Upazila correspondent of Dainik Duranta Sangbad, a local newspaper published from Bogura. Besides, he was also an assistant teacher of Shorkol Aagpara Bandar School and College.

Local sources said Naldanga UNO Sukhmoy Sarker's car hit journalist Jibon in Ningoin area in the morning when he was going to his workplace riding by a motorcycle, which left him critically injured.

On information, members of Singra Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and took Sohel to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later, Jibon succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH while undergoing treatment.

The car, SUV (Natore-Gha-11-0032), that time was carrying UNO's wife Manashi Datta Moumita, a teacher of Singra Gol-e-Afroj Government College, to her workplace.

UNO Sukhmoy Sarker said his wife was taking classes in the college during the incident.

Jhalmalia Highway PS OC Rezwanul Islam said they brought the car to the PS.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Enayetpur PS area of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Tareq Hossain, 23, son of Rafiqul Islam of Uttarpara Village in Chowhali Upazila of the district. He worked as a mobile phone mechanic at Betil Bazar.

Enayetpur PS OC Anisur Rahman said a sand-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Tareq in Azgarah area on the Enayetpur-Sirajganj Road at around 11:30am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken place in this connection, the OC added.











