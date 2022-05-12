Video
Obituary

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Ehteshamul Haider Chowdhury
FENI: Ehteshamul Haider Chowdhury Milon, father of journalists Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Pavel Haider Chowdhury, died of heart failure at his residence in Ghopal Union under Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday. He was 83.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in the area after Asr prayer.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area. He left behind his three sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Momtaz Uddin Mia
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Momtaz Uddin Mia, former deputy director of the Fisheries Department and former vice-president of Baraigram Upazila Unit President of Awami League in the district, died of old-age complications in Dhaka at 3am on Monday. He was 78.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Gunaihati Village of the upazila at 3pm.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


