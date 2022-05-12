Two electrocuted in Narayanganj, Barishal

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Barishal, on Tuesday.

NARAYANGANJ: A boy was electrocuted in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tahasin, 11, son of Ahammad Mia, a resident of Mukundi area.

Local sources said Tahasin came in contact with an electric wire next to his neighbour's house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued Tahasin and rushed to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BARISHAL: A fisherman was electrocuted in the city on Tuesday.

Deceased Prabir, 45, was a resident of Bhatikhana area in the city.

Local sources said Prabir along with some other fishermen went to catch fish in the pond of Oxford Mission of the city at around 2pm.

However, Prabir came in contact with live electricity there, which left him critically injured.

Injured Prabir was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









