38,900 litre oil seized in Chattogram, Rajshahi

A total of 38,900 litres of edible oil have been seized from different godowns in two districts- Chattogram and Rajshahi, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A total of 18,500 litres of oil were seized from different godowns in the district in two days.

The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) has seized 15,000 litres of soya bean oil from two warehouses of consumer goods at Pahartali Railway Market in the city on Monday after seizing 3,500 litres of oil in the last two days here.

The DNCRP conducted a drive at Pahartali Bazar on Monday and seized the edible oil. The shop owner has also been fined Tk 1,70,000 for hoarding oil.

Mohammad Fayez Ullah, deputy director of DNCRP, said "Before Eid, Siraj Store in Pahartali Bazar stored 15,000 litres of oil in 1,000 cartons. These Bashundhara brand oils have been kept in warehouses without being sold to retailers. The shop owner has tried to sell these oils at the current market price. We have seized these oils."

"Besides, the oils have been instructed to be sold at earlier prices," he added.

More than 18,000 litres of soybean oil were found in three places in Chattogram in the last two days, which were illegally stockpiled to raise prices, according to the DNCRP.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the DNCRP found a total of 1,050 litres of soya bean oil bottles of different brands kept in a warehouse under Khwaja Store at Karnafuli Market at Gate No. 2 in Sholashahar.

On Saturday night, the local administration seized 2,328 litres of soya bean oil from a grocery store in Fatikchhari Upazila of Chattogram.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 100 drums of oils were seized from a government godown in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday.

Police also detained trader Swapon from the scene on charge of hoarding edible oil at the government's godown.

The oils were seized during a drive by the police at Taherpur Bazar in the upazila.

Of the 100 drums, 95 were soya bean and the rest were mustard oil.

Circle SP Sanatan Chakrabarti said, "Around 20,400 litres of oils were seized and the oil godown was sealed off. Action will be taken according the court direction."

Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Faruque Sufian said some unscrupulous traders across the country have created a crisis by hoarding edible oil. There is a shortage of oil in the market due to oil stock. The traders decided to sell the stored oil when the price of oil increased.

The law enforcement agencies including the upazila administration started monitoring the market as per the government's direction. As part of the direction, this operation is being conducted in Bagmara, the UNO added.









