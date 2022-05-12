Video
Home Countryside

Immediate establishment of EPZ in Gobindaganj stressed

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent

A meeting on the establishment of an EPZ was held at Saheb Bazar in Gobindaganj Upazila on Tuesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, May 11: Speakers at a function here on Tuesday underscored the need for establishment of proposed EPZ in Saheb Bazar Bagda Farm area of Gobindaganj Upazila immediately to ensure the development of Gaibandha and its people.
"It will undoubtedly help establish new industries, create new jobs among the people, and rapidly change their socio-economic condition and earn foreign currencies to reach the country towards desired development", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a meeting on the establishment of an EPZ on the land of Bagda Farm at Saheb Bazar under Gobindaganj Upazila.  
District administration had arranged the meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in cooperation with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Tuesday.
Engineer Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, MP, from Gaibandha-4 Constituency (Gobindaganj Upazila) addressed the meeting as chief guest and Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Md. Shafiur Rahman, Chairman of Sugar and Food Industries Cooperation Arifur Rahman Apu and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Industries   Md. Nasim Ahmed spoke at the function as special guests.
Presided over by DC Oliur Rahman, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by member of BEPZA Faruque Ahmed, President of district Awami League Advocate Syed Shams-ul- Alam Hiru, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Chairman of Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Abdul Latif Prodhan, Gobindaganj UNO Arif Hossain and Mayor of Gobindaganj Municipality Muketur Rahman Rafi and Officer-in-Charge of Gobindaganj Police Station Yezar Uddin. At the meeting, the authorities of Rangpur Sugar Mills said, the land of Saheb Bazar Bagda Farm is their acquired land. The land of the farm has been handed over to the BEPZA.
 So, The Santals have no rights here, they said.
On the other hand, the leaders of the Santals claimed the land is of their ancestors, and they wanted to get it back.
Chairman of BEPZA Major General AbulKalam Md. Shafiur Rahman said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took decision to establish an EPZ, namely Rangpur EPZ, and the process of implementation of EPZ is underway.
In this context, he sought whole-hearted cooperation of all people here so that the EPZ is established without any hassle, he commented.


