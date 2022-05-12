Video
NRBC Bank opens sub-branch at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NRBC Bank launched its banking services at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj, the birthplace of His Excellency the President Md. Abdul Hamid, on Tuesday.
Member of the Parliament Kishoreganj-4 Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq inaugurated the Sub-branch as the Chief Guest. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Mohammad Ali Chowdhury Mamun, Sponsor Shareholder of NRBC Bank, says a press release.
Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, UNO of Mithamoin, Md. Ibrahim Mia, Upazilla Vice Chairman, Md. Jakir Rabbani, OC of  Mithamoin, Advocate Sharif Kamal, Chairman of Sadar Union Parishad were present on the occasion as Special Guest.  
Forhad Sarker, Senior Vice President, Md. Elias Uddin, Manager of Kishoreganj Branch, Incharge of Mithamoin Sub-branch of the Bank and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.


