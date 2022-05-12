

2-day Bangladesh Denim Expo ends in Dhaka

A total of 79 exhibitors are participating in the show, consisting of both local and international participants. Held after a two-year break, the 12th Bangladesh Denim Expo was visited by scores of trade related people over the last two days.

Exclusive to authorized trade visitors, the expo acts as an important platform for players in the international denim trade to mingle with other people of the fraternity, make new contacts and broker deals.

"We had increased number of exhibitors and visitors from home and abroad this time," said Mostafiz Uddin, founder and chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Denim Expo.

He said "The world is a slightly different place since the last edition of this show, which took place two years ago. Denim supply chains have experienced major turbulence and disruption and have been forced to innovate and adapt in order to survive and remain relevant."

Against this backdrop, the organizer said this year's Bangladesh Denim Expo addresses the new opportunities for successful and sustainable business in a world that now demands the industry leaders go "Beyond Business."









