Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities

Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak has said that a meta version or a virtual business presence platform is being introduced in Bangladesh to create trade opportunities.
"He said it was not possible for many traders to run their business directly that is why through this platform traders can trade or invest in Bangladesh from abroad without visiting the country," he said.
He was speaking as special guest at the "Digital Bangladesh IT Investment Summit" organized by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Department of ICT at the Trump Building in New York recently, said a press release on Tuesday.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was present as the chief guest at the conference.
Aparajita Haque,MP, Nahid Khan Nahid Khan ,MP, Chief Coordinator SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office Zuena Aziz and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Sirajul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Shahidul E Consul General Monirul Islam in New York were present.
Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh presided over the ceremony.
"Bangladesh will become the world's leading exporter of digital devices by 2031, we have already achieved Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021 and in the last 13 years, employment of 20 lakh youth has been ensured in the ICT sector," Palak said.
"Under the direction of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Advisor to the Prime Minister, we would create job opportunity for three million young people in the IT sector by 2025, 100% e-services would be provided and the country would achieve knowledge based, progressive economy, innovative and smart Bangladesh by 2041," he added.
At the conference, expatriate Bangladeshi Bobby announced to invest USD 15 million in Bangladesh's Hi-Tech Park.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with HAAB
NRBC Bank opens sub-branch at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj
Apparel Forum to accelerate post-Covid sustainability
BD expands AEO scheme to speed up Customs checks
2-day Bangladesh Denim Expo ends in Dhaka
BD further toughens rules on import of luxury goods
Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities
‘IRRI to provide help for inventing stress-tolerant rice’


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft