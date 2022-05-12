

Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities

"He said it was not possible for many traders to run their business directly that is why through this platform traders can trade or invest in Bangladesh from abroad without visiting the country," he said.

He was speaking as special guest at the "Digital Bangladesh IT Investment Summit" organized by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Department of ICT at the Trump Building in New York recently, said a press release on Tuesday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was present as the chief guest at the conference.

Aparajita Haque,MP, Nahid Khan Nahid Khan ,MP, Chief Coordinator SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office Zuena Aziz and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Sirajul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Shahidul E Consul General Monirul Islam in New York were present.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh presided over the ceremony.

"Bangladesh will become the world's leading exporter of digital devices by 2031, we have already achieved Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021 and in the last 13 years, employment of 20 lakh youth has been ensured in the ICT sector," Palak said.

"Under the direction of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Advisor to the Prime Minister, we would create job opportunity for three million young people in the IT sector by 2025, 100% e-services would be provided and the country would achieve knowledge based, progressive economy, innovative and smart Bangladesh by 2041," he added.

At the conference, expatriate Bangladeshi Bobby announced to invest USD 15 million in Bangladesh's Hi-Tech Park. -BSS



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak has said that a meta version or a virtual business presence platform is being introduced in Bangladesh to create trade opportunities."He said it was not possible for many traders to run their business directly that is why through this platform traders can trade or invest in Bangladesh from abroad without visiting the country," he said.He was speaking as special guest at the "Digital Bangladesh IT Investment Summit" organized by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Department of ICT at the Trump Building in New York recently, said a press release on Tuesday.Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was present as the chief guest at the conference.Aparajita Haque,MP, Nahid Khan Nahid Khan ,MP, Chief Coordinator SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office Zuena Aziz and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Sirajul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Shahidul E Consul General Monirul Islam in New York were present.Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh presided over the ceremony."Bangladesh will become the world's leading exporter of digital devices by 2031, we have already achieved Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021 and in the last 13 years, employment of 20 lakh youth has been ensured in the ICT sector," Palak said."Under the direction of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Advisor to the Prime Minister, we would create job opportunity for three million young people in the IT sector by 2025, 100% e-services would be provided and the country would achieve knowledge based, progressive economy, innovative and smart Bangladesh by 2041," he added.At the conference, expatriate Bangladeshi Bobby announced to invest USD 15 million in Bangladesh's Hi-Tech Park. -BSS