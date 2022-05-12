Video
‘IRRI to provide help for inventing stress-tolerant rice’

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque (2nd from left) meets International Rice Research Institute Representative Nafees Meah at the former's office at the Dhaka Secretariat on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) will give assistance to Bangladesh for inventing stress tolerant rice varieties and conducting proper research on such verities.
"We are giving importance in inventing stress-tolerant rice varieties to make food security sustainable in the country. IRRI will help us in this regard," he said.
He was talking to journalist after attending a meeting with Asia Representative of IRRI Nafees Meah at his office at Dhaka Secretariat on Tuesday, said a press release.
At this time the Asia Representative of IRRI Nafees Meah said IRRI will further provide assistance to Bangladesh in developing and researching different varieties of stress-tolerant rice varieties.
Besides, Bangladeshi scientists will be able training in various subjects including inventing rapid rice varieties at the world-class laboratory at IRRI's South Asia Regional Office in Varanasi, India, he added.
Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, additional secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Kamala Ranjan Das, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir and IRRI Representative in Bangladesh Dr Humnath Bhandari were also present, among others, on the occasion.


