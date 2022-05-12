India sells record 1.4m tonnes of wheat as Black Sea supplies fall

May 11: India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, four trade sources said, providing some relief to grain markets as buyers scramble for alternatives to Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine.

April is the first month of the fiscal year. India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal 2021-22.

India is the only major supplier of wheat at this time of year, and its exports of the grain have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

It exported just 242,857 tonnes of wheat in April 2021. With the new season crop gathered in April, wheat shipments could rise further this month. -Reuters







